Albin Marion Broussard
1944 - 2020
Albin Marion Broussard, 76, resident of Liberty, MS., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Liberty Community Living Center in Liberty, MS. He was born March 7, 1944 in Prairieville, LA. the son of Edward Broussard and Ella Jennings Broussard. He served in the U.S. Air Force four years, was stationed in Athens, Greece, and was a supervisor with At and T Telecommunications for thirty-five years. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Liberty, MS. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Harvey Broussard; his son Chris Broussard and wife Kaylee; one deceased brother Leslie Broussard and his surviving wife Dot Broussard, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services are Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at the Old Gillsburg Cemetery in Gillsburg, MS., officiated by Bro. Austin Bean.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Old Gillsburg Cemetery
