Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alcina Green Hawkins. View Sign

On Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 Alcinia Green Hawkins, after a long-fulfilled life passed away peacefully at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents Reverend Frank Green Sr. and Viola Green. By her sisters Leola Cross, Ruby Nelson and Dorothy Flowers - her brothers, Jesse Green and Frank Green Jr; By her children Ulysses Ceazer and Angel Fieldings. She is survived by her husband Phillip Hawkins, her son Lonnie Hawkins, her grandchildren Gary Fieldings and (Daughter in Law) Shyvonne Fieldings, Philip Fieldings, Eric Fieldings, Kahleia Hawkins, Aliyah Hawkins and Briana Hawkins. Her great grandchildren, Gary, Dominique, Brandon, Stephon, Joshua, Tranquility, Anastasia, Jordan, Jonathan, Xavier, Bianca, Angel, Miracle, Tanginica, Shadava, Talisa and a host of great grandchildren. Funeral services on Monday, March 4, at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. Visitation 9 AM to 10:30 AM - Funeral services start at 11 AM At the Hall's Celebration Center.