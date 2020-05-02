Alco Weams, 94, a native and resident of Prairieville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home. A private graveside will be at Mt Gillion Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Jermaine Brumfield officiating. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Isabell Weams; three sons, Alco Weams Jr., Bruce A. Weams Sr., and Wayne P. Weams; one brother, James J. Weams; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Israel and Ellen Weams; four sisters; three brothers.

