Alden L. Andre, a native and resident of Pointe Coupee Parish, he passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4:20 pm at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at the age of 80. He was a 1957 Valedictorian graduate of Rougon High School and 1961 graduate of Alden L. Andre, a native and resident of Pointe Coupee Parish, he passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4:20 pm at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at the age of 80. He was a 1957 Valedictorian graduate of Rougon High School and 1961 graduate of Louisiana State University , with a B.S. degree. Commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army, having attended the 4 year R.O.T.C. Program. He served in the U.S. Army as a Quartermaster Officer, 2 years active duty and 6 years active reserve, achieving the rank of Captain. Served at the Baton Rouge Plant of Formosa Plastics Corp., USA, since September, 1963. Held various Management positions, including Plant Manager, Vice President of Operations USA, and Vice President of New Business Development/Public Affairs for Formosa Plastics Corporation. Established 2 sister company plant sites in the Pointe Coupee Parish, Nan Ya Plastics and J-M Manufacturing, creating 500 jobs. He served on the Board of Directors for the Chlorine Institute as well as the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. He was Past Chairman of the Board of Directors for the LA Chemical Association, where he was honored as the Most Valuable Board Member for 3 of 8 years, he also served as Chairman of Governmental Affairs Committee and was Founding Chairman of Education Committee, Founding Chairman of the Board of LA Manufacturers Political Action Committee (LAMP), LCA's PAC, Founding Chairman of LAFESTE (Foundation) and Member of Executive Committee of Board. He was Past Chairman of College of Engineering Dean's Advisory Council, Search Committee for College Engineering Dean, Search Committee for Vice Chancellor Research and Development, Past Chairman of Advisory Council of College of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering Hall of Distinction Award, 2003, Center for Advanced Microsystem Devices Advisory Board (CAMD), Cadets of the Ole War Skule Hall of Honor Award, 2007 and Cadets of Ole War Skule Board of Directors. He served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the Capital Area United Way, he was also Campaign Chairman in 2001, setting a milestone record of 13.1 million raised, served as Board Chairman in 2003 and served as Nomination Committee Chairman in 2004. He served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the American Red Cross. Alden was Past Chairman of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Chairman of the PTEC Committee of State, Vice Chairman of LA Economic Development Corporation Board (LEDC), LA Community and Technical College System Board (LCTCS), Past Chairman of Pointe Coupee Parish Vo-Tech Advisory Board, Pointe Coupee Parish Economic Development Committee, Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor's Roundtable. Baton Rouge Community College Foundation Board, EBR Parish Workforce Investment Board (WIB), LA Workforce Development Council. Past Vice Chairman of the Hospital Board of Directors for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Past Chair of the Hospital Building and Plans Committee, Past Chair of Ollie Steele Board of Directors, Board of Directors of PACE (Program for All Inclusive Care for Elderly), OLOL College Board of Directors, Past Chair of OLOL College Finance and Facilities Committee, Past Chairman of the Board of OLOL College. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Camelot Club Board of Governors, Baton Rouge Center of World Affairs Board, Member of Founding Board of False River Academy, Greater Baton Rouge Industrial Manager's Association and Board of Directors of Charter Chambers Valve Co. He is survived by a son, Todd Andre and wife Nancy; granddaughter, Anya Andre; great granddaughter, Skylar Steib; brother, James Andre. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Theresa P. Andre; daughter, Darla T. Andre; parents, Dava and Ida Andre. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm. Services will be conducted by Rev. Matt Lorrain and Rev. Todd Lloyd and entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Greg Bowser, Glenn Ray Cline, Leo Hamilton, Paul Huang, Ken Mounger and Wayne Rodrigue. Honorary pallbearers will be James Andre, Garey Bonaventure, Ronnie Cline, Dr. Tom Flynn, Paul Guarisco, I.S. Hwang, Randy Smith and Scott Wester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to and . A special thanks to Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Pointe Coupee Home Health Care, especially Tasha Kleinpeter. Also to his Secretaries, Beverly Laudermill, Sherry McBeath and Katharine Pourciau and his sitters that took good care of him. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020 