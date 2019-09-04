Aleta Sue Daniel Partridge went to her heavenly home on September 2, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Betty Bryan, son, Justin Fourrier, sisters; Sheila Bailey, Eudora Whetstone, Lisa Meek, Theresa Daniel; brothers, Eddie Daniel, Dr. Charlie Daniel, Robert Daniel; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Charlie Partridge, father, Leo Daniel,and step father, William Bryan. Visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Zachary on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 9am until service at 10am conducted by Pastor Paul Downing. Burial at Star Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers James Whetstone Jr., Robert Whetstone, Nick Whetstone, Michael Meek, Shawn Meek, & Jay Ivy. Honorary pallbearers Jose Paiz, Scotty & Beth Dawson, Al & Martha Saltus. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and Carpenter House & her many friends who were always by her side. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Hospice or Carpenter House would be appreciated.Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019