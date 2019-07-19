Alex Dave (A.D.) Carter, Sr. at the age of 98 passed away at home in Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday July 17, 2019. He was born December 5, 1920 in Wilkinson County, MS to Jimmie Sessions Carter, Sr. and Orilla Leake Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Orilla Carter; sisters Mary Mathews and Mattie Reed, baby sister, Lydia Carter; and brother Charlie Danny Carter all of Mississippi. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris Hazlip Carter of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Dave Carter and wife Cynthia of Woodville MS, daughter Janet Curtis and husband Randy of Baton Rouge, LA; and 3 granddaughters, Amie Mendes and husband Andres of New Orleans, LA, Adriene Ashley and husband Steve of Woodville MS, and Hannah Curtis of New Orleans, LA; four great granddaughters, Savana Ashley, Ada Ashley, Millie Ashley of Woodville, MS and Catherine Mendes of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by siblings, Jimmie Carter and wife Pauline of Baton Rouge, LA, Elbertine Wesberry of Woodville, MS, Lea Butler and husband; Glen of Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Bea Weeks and husband Charles of Romance, Arkansas, and Malva Weaver and husband Shannon of Pensacola, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member and former elder of Church of Christ of Baton Rouge, LA, a member of IBEW Local Union 995 for 70 years, and was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. His military interview is archived in the WWII Museum of New Orleans, LA. He was an avid LSU fan and was honored as a veteran at the LSU Military Appreciation Day. Some of his greatest joys were fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. His funeral will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at South Baton Rouge Church of Christ on Jefferson Hwy with visitation from 9-11 am and services at 11. Following the services in Baton Rouge, there will be a funeral service at Corinth Church of Christ in Woodville, MS with visitation 3:00-4:00 and services at 4:00 followed by interment at Carter Cemetery of Woodville, MS. Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Smiling Acres C\0 South Baton Rouge Church of Christ.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019