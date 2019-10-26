Alex J. Hunt, a native of Frost, La. and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at 12:35 AM at the age of 79. Alex started Alex J. Hunt Construction Co. after working in Industrial Construction together with his father at AAA and A-1 Construction companies. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Jewel Hunt. Alex is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Sybil Aucoin Hunt, a sister Jerrie Willie and husband Bobby, 3 children Randall Hunt and wife Alexa, Brian Hunt and wife Rhonda, Dina Smith and husband Hal. Alex was blessed with 6 grandchildren Adair Hunt, McCall Mabile and husband Justin, Lundyn Nims and husband Tucker, Karly Hunt, Jacob Smith and Seth Smith. Alex love volunteering his time with KC hall, St. Louis King of France Catholic Church charity fish fry', served as President of the Villa Del Rey homeowners association and was a past senior & grand councilor for UCT Council #499. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday October 28 from 5-8 pm. Funeral will be on Tuesday October 29 with visitation from 1-2 pm and Services from 2-3pm. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reception immediately following at UCT Hall 11175 Florida Blvd.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019