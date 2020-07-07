Alex Walker entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2020. He was a lifelong cement mason. Survived by his wife, Dorothy Bindon Walker; daughters, Alfreda McQuirter (John Sr.), and Tangela Walker Wyre; son, Joshua Bindon; sister, Celestine Johnson; grandchildren, Shundalyn Evans (Terry), Alex Jackson, Jaundell Walker (Tiaunna), Dominigue Taylor, Arthell Wyre, III, Alayna Wyre, Aerod Wyre, Raven Walker, John McQuirter, Jr., Kelmisha Carter, Ashley Brooks and Jalessa Tobias. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Murlon Webb officiating. Interment Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Clinton, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com