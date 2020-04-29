Alexa Humphreys Woest, a native of Milton, Florida and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 62. She was a loving mother and caring friend who lived for the moment and loved to laugh. She is survived by her husband, Wendell Keith Woest, children Bryan Keith Woest and Chad Eric Woest, grandchildren Raven Alexis Woest and Charles Aleksander Dapsi, brother James David Humphreys, and sisters Suzanne Humphreys Dugas, Rebecca Humphreys and Mary Humphreys Johnson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Suzanne Woest, mother, Martha Humphreys Hilborn, and father, James David Humphreys. Due to the coronavirus and social distancing, a limited, private visitation service and burial will take place Friday, May 1, 2020. Family and friends may share a memory or leave a message of comfort at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.