Alexander "June" "Wolf" Washington, Jr. was born May 29, 1944 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the late Alexander, Sr. and Amanda Godfrey Washington. He transitioned to Heaven on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence in Plaquemine. He leaves to cherish his memories nine siblings and a grandson whom he reared, Timothy Peterson, nieces, and nephews. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.

