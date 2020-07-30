1/1
Alfonse L. "Melvin Lee" Chatman
Alfonse L. (Melvin Lee) Chatman passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a native of Natchez, MS and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Heavenly Hope Ministry, 3940 Prescott Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Johnny B. Young, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Joe Ann Chatman, five sons Melvin-Shawn Bailey (Faith), Merton-Shane Bailey both of New Orleans, Joshua Mason, Donell Buckley (Katrina), Desmon Mason all of Baton Rouge. Also survived by 16 grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Celia A. Davis-Dixon and Issac (Sap) Chatman ll, sister Winnie A. Blanton, grandparents Hugo and Carrie Davis, Issac, Sr. and Winnie Chatman, Step-Father Harry Dixon. Alfonse loved his work as a Mechanic and a Cement Finisher. He was a generous and caring individual who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Heavenly Hope Ministry
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Heavenly Hope Ministry
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
