Alfred D. "Drue" Hutson Jr.
Alfred D. "Drue" Hutson, Jr., entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020 at the age of 51. He was a Truck Driver with Federal Express and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survived by his wife, Stacy Collins Hutson; mother, Mary L. Hutson; sons, Alfred D. Hutson, III and Khiry (Hayley) & Tyus Allen; grandchildren, Amaiya & Ellie Rose and Zahr Allen. Preceded in death by his father, Alfred D. Hutson, Sr. and sister, Margaret Ann Hutson. Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Tickets are required to attend the service. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ora Randle
July 22, 2020
Alfred was a very inspirational and loving individual who will be sorely missed.
Catherine Butler Taylor
