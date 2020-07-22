Alfred D. "Drue" Hutson, Jr., entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020 at the age of 51. He was a Truck Driver with Federal Express and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survived by his wife, Stacy Collins Hutson; mother, Mary L. Hutson; sons, Alfred D. Hutson, III and Khiry (Hayley) & Tyus Allen; grandchildren, Amaiya & Ellie Rose and Zahr Allen. Preceded in death by his father, Alfred D. Hutson, Sr. and sister, Margaret Ann Hutson. Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Tickets are required to attend the service. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.