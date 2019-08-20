Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Dawson Wascom. View Sign Service Information Zoar Baptist Church 11848 Hooper Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70818 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Zoar Baptist Church 11848 Hooper Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Zoar Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Dawson Wascom, 89, born in Walker, LA on March 17, 1930, passed away after a brief illness on August 18, 2019. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for over 40 years and was retired from LA DOTD. After a brief stay in the Army, he focused on his career and his family. At the age of 19, he was ordained as a Deacon in the Baptist church and served for many years. His love for the Lord was instilled into his daily life and was the foundation for raising is family. He loved coon hunting and raising hound dogs as a young man. He taught himself to play the guitar and banjo and loved to play for hours with his family. He also played in a church band that performed at church functions and ministered in many local nursing homes. Al also loved woodworking and made a variety of furniture and cypress swings. Other hobbies he enjoyed were camping and riding dirt bikes with family and friends in local enduro motorcycle races. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Emma Wascom, a brother, James Wascom, sisters, Clara Mae Wascom, Janice Lott, and Jean Reine. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Maudie Powers Wascom, a son, Carroll and wife Kitty, daughters, Rhonda Michalski and husband John, and Diane Lea and husband Gil. He has six grandchildren, Daniel Wascom and wife Marianne, Stephen Wascom, Acy Fasullo and husband Christian, Joy Breaux and husband Brandon, Joshua Lea and wife Mallorie, and Mason Lea and wife Reighchel. He also has five great-grandchildren, Paul and Hannah Fasullo, Luke and Samantha Wascom, and Hayden Lea. Pall bearers will be, Daniel Wascom, Stephen Wascom, Joshua Lea, Mason Lea, Gil Lea, John Michalski, Elton Lott, and Phil Wascom. Honorary pall bearers are Charles Wascom, Raymond Lott, Ricky Reine, Keith Reine, and Jason Reine. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with services at 1:00 pm conducted by Rev. Glen Meirs and Rev. Dennis McAnally at Zoar Baptist Church at 11848 Hooper Road Baton Rouge, LA 70818.

