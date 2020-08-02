Alfred Denman "Dennie" Wall, Jr. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Dennie Wall - "Pops" - passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 78, under the care of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. After a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer, Dennie peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Well-liked by everyone, he was not just Pops to our family, but was considered by many to be everyone's Pops. Born November 29, 1941, in Amite County, MS, Dennie was the son of Vera Estelle Smith Wall and Alfred Denman "Pete" Wall, Sr., both deceased. The oldest of four children, Dennie grew up in North Baton Rouge. His friendships blossomed while at Glen Oaks High School and at his beloved LSU where he graduated in 1964 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. It was during those college years that he found his soulmate, JoAnn Brister Wall, whom he married shortly after graduating. Dennie's first job out of college was with Boeing Aircraft at the Michoud facility outside of New Orleans where he worked on the famous Saturn V launch vehicle. From Boeing, Dennie moved to Avondale Shipyard where he worked on Coast Guard Cutter ships. He would eventually find his "work home" at Louisiana Power and Light, now Entergy. While there, Dennie proudly ensured that the lights at plants, businesses, and homes in and around the River Parishes shone brightly. Pops would remain with Entergy for 45 years. As a testament to his friendships, he continued to join his work buddies at weekly breakfasts even recently. No stranger to work, Pops served as a volunteer to those who were undergoing cancer treatments at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Some of Dennie's favorite pastimes included watching LSU sports, enjoying NASCAR, taking road trips to Talladega and other places, visiting friends, and watching his grandchildren in action. He was so proud of his sons Denman and Benton and loved spending time with them and his grandchildren. Whether he was flying up to New York to hear Ryan's music performances, traveling across the South to watch Nick play baseball or being there to see Ruth in action, Pops was his grandchildren's biggest fan. Even as his health began to decline, he never missed a chance to send them loving notes so they knew his first thoughts were of them. Preceded in death by his sister Karen Lucille "Kay" Wall Barbay Pritchard, Dennie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann Brister Wall; his sister Linda Wall Lott and brother-in-law Lawson Lott; his brother Gary Lynn Wall and sister-in-law Helene Kaiser Wall; two sons and daughters-in-law, Denman "Denny" Wade Wall and wife Monica Caldara Wall and Benton Scott Wall and wife Tiffany Dulcich Wall; and three beautiful grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas "Nick" and Ruth Wall. Services for Dennie will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Resthaven Funeral Home on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge, beginning with a visitation from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a prayer service from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

