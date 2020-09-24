Alfred E. "Son" Boeneke, born on December 19, 1927, and a lifelong resident of Clinton, LA, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. He was 92. He served in the Army for two and a half years during the Korean conflict. He went to work at Silliman Institute in 1967 and retired from there in 1993. Son loved running farm equipment, taking care of his cows, and riding his golf cart all over Boeneke Rd. checking on all the neighbors. He had a good sense of humor and always helped anyone that was in need. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Duncan and husband VJ Paola of Central, LA; two sons, Ernie Boeneke and wife Stacey Boeneke of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Euliss R. Boeneke & wife Robbin Boeneke of Clinton, LA; and grandson, Benjamin Boeneke of Baytown, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Pauline Siebert Boeneke; two brothers, Rudolph C. Boeneke and Robert R. Boeneke; two sisters, Wilhelmina (Willie)Boeneke and Elizabeth (Sis) Greenwood; and one granddaughter, Deidra Duncan. Visitation will be September 26, 2020 at the Bluff Creek Baptist Church, 1706 Hwy 63, Clinton, LA, on the corner of Hwy 959 and Hwy 63 at 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Betty Mccarver. Graveside service will follow at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery on Gross Rd. Clinton. We would like to thank all those who took care of Daddy Son at the Louisiana Veterans War Home for the past three and a half years. Please wear masks so to keep everyone safe. Thank you!

