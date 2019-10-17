Minister Alfred "Rabbit" Ghoram entered into eternal rest at The Carpenter's House on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was an 84 year old native and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater Oak Grove B.C., 23595 Plank Road, Zachary on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Henry L. Frazier; interment at Greater Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Erma L. Ghoram; daughter, Janice Blanks; siblings, Willie Ghoram (Mercedes), Mary G. Brown (Earl), Dr. Evangelist Patricia G. Dawson, Marie Ghoram (Calvin Shepard), Irene Ghoram and Evangelist Virginia G.Valentine; aunt, Lillian Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was an associate minister at Greater Oak Grove B.C. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019