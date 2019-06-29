Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred James "Al" Hardouin. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Mt. Carmel Catholic Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Mt. Carmel Catholic Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred James Hardouin, "Al", 100 years old, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge. Born July 25, 1918 in Abita Springs, LA, Al grew up in New Orleans and spent most of his life in St. Francisville. He pitched semi-pro baseball in and around New Orleans from 1936 through 1939. In 1940, he started his pro career in Port Arthur, TX in the Evangeline League and was selected as the League Outstanding Rookie. In 1941, he had the best year of his pitching career with a record of 21 wins and only 5 losses. His pro career was cut short by World War II, which he spent in the Army serving in Europe. After the war baseball remained an important part of his life. Al coached youth baseball teams in West Feliciana Parish for many years and in 2001 was inducted into the Diamond Club of Greater New Orleans, Inc.'s Baseball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patsy Mahoney Hardouin; daughter, Arlene Hughes; son, Ewell Clay Hardouin; and one brother, Lucien Hardouin of Diamondhead, MS. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Chaillie Daniel, Dr. Jeffrey Hyde, and the Hospice of Greater Baton Rouge for the care and comfort they provided. Pallbearers will be Rick Andries, Kevin Beauchamp, Bill Catchings, Stewart Hughes, Dennis Neal, and Wallace Neal. Dr. Jennings Owens will be an honorary pallbearer. There will be a visitation at the Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville, LA on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9am until funeral Mass at 10:30am, conducted by Fr. Cary Bani. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville or the Hospice of Greater Baton Rouge.

