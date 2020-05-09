Alfred Leonard "Nubby" Threeton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Leonard "Nubby" Threeton, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on Thursday, September 9, 1941 in Hammond, Louisiana. Alfred is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alfred L. "Lennie" Threeton, Jr. and Chris Threeton, son and daughter-in-law, Willie "Billy" Laton Threeton and Tammy Threeton, son, Russell Thomas Threeton, brother, Lloyd Perry Threeton, Sr., in-laws, Irian Laton "Cooter" Smith, Irma Smith and Tom Brooks, grandchildren, Justine, LeAnn and Kacey, Chelsea and Hunter, Caitlin, Austin and Brayden, Gabriella and Emmett, great-grandson, Maverick Baham. He was preceded in death by wife, Gladys Ruth "Ruthie" Smith Threeton, parents, W.W. "Bill" Threeton Sr. and Opal Louise Goodwin Threeton, brother, Willie Wesley "Skipper" Threeton, Jr., granddaughter, Megan Colleen Threeton. Funeral services were private. Interment followed at Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved