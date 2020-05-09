Alfred Leonard "Nubby" Threeton, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on Thursday, September 9, 1941 in Hammond, Louisiana. Alfred is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alfred L. "Lennie" Threeton, Jr. and Chris Threeton, son and daughter-in-law, Willie "Billy" Laton Threeton and Tammy Threeton, son, Russell Thomas Threeton, brother, Lloyd Perry Threeton, Sr., in-laws, Irian Laton "Cooter" Smith, Irma Smith and Tom Brooks, grandchildren, Justine, LeAnn and Kacey, Chelsea and Hunter, Caitlin, Austin and Brayden, Gabriella and Emmett, great-grandson, Maverick Baham. He was preceded in death by wife, Gladys Ruth "Ruthie" Smith Threeton, parents, W.W. "Bill" Threeton Sr. and Opal Louise Goodwin Threeton, brother, Willie Wesley "Skipper" Threeton, Jr., granddaughter, Megan Colleen Threeton. Funeral services were private. Interment followed at Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.