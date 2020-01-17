Alfred Louis Kemp

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Alfred Louis Kemp, 83, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's Carpenter House, Baton Rouge. Alfred served his country in the United States Army for 20 years before retiring. He then went to work for W.W. Clark Lift for several years. In his spare time he was an avid gardener and loved to be camping. Alfred was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, January 21, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery with full military honors. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Kemp; daughters, Barbara Dugan, Janet Benton (Glen), and Donna Bernard (Mark); grandchildren, Estefany, Joseph (Beth), Victoria, Jennifer (Bryan), Nicholas, and Gabby; great-grandchildren, Victor, Brooklin, Carson, Elise, and Addilyn; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Eunice Kemp; brother, Alvin Kemp; and sister, Ruby Montgomery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020
bullet World War II
