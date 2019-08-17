Alfred Louis Robelot Sr, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, August, 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He graduated in 1952 from Tulane University with a degree in Physical Education and was an All American lineman on the 1952 football team. After graduating, he served as a football coach, swimming coach, and teacher for almost 60 years in Coachella, California and Baton Rouge. He is survived by his brother, Walter; son Alfred Robelot Jr (Denise) of Baton Rouge; daughter Cora Freddie Robelot Blocker Alford (Kenneth) of Jackson, MS; grandchildren Reed, Trey, Lyle, Kris, and their families; longtime companion Lulu Magee; and nephew Les Stockwell of New Orleans. Preceded in death by his parents Raoul and Myrtie Robelot; brother Buddy; and sisters Sybil and Jean. A visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, is scheduled for Sunday September 1, 2019 from 10:00 am until a Memorial Service at 12:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 17 to Sept. 1, 2019