Alfred Richardson, Sr. a native of Baton Rouge, La. was born January 8, 1931 to the union of the late William and Mary Richardson. He departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Carpenter House. Alfred's memories will be cherished by his beautiful, loving and devoted wife of sixty-two years, Jeannette Bush Richardson; his three children;Veronica Gail Richardson, Alfred Richardson, Jr. (Connie) and Shunda Richardson Rodney, all of Baton Rouge, La. his three granddaughters, Ve'roniqueCharnee Richardson of Houston, Texas; Jayla Richardson and A'Johnee Rodney, both of Baton Rouge LA; one grandson, Terrance Broadway of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Clarence Richards (Amelia) and Issac Richards, both of Baton Rouge; two special-daughters, Audrey Jackson of Geismar, LA and Karen Rivers-Hunter of New Port News, VA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and a host of world- wide Christian friends in the faith. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by 11:30 am. services at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 401 South 22nd Street Baton Rouge, LA. Internment in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 25, 2019