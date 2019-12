Alfred Smith "Al" Guitrau was born October 10, 1928, in Centerville, Louisiana, and passed away early Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 91. He was the son of Edgar Paul and Catherine Brown Guitrau. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Summers Guitrau, daughter Mary Alice Guitrau, sons and daughters-in-law Paul and Teresa Guitrau and Roger and Cindy Guitrau; grandchildren Kayte, Kevin, Allison and Ashley; great-grandchildren Kayleigh and Aaron. Sisters Carol Whittington and husband Robert and Sylvia Sanchez along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Denham Springs on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 am until a Mass of Christian burial at 12 pm officiated by Fr. Amal Raj. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Al proudly served his county in the US Marine Corps and went on to have a career that spanned 35 years with Exxon Research Laboratory, Baton Rouge, LA. He was an avid hunter and coached many children in the sport of baseball with DSPARD and served as Alderman for the City of Denham Springs from 1967-1970. Pallbearers will be Kevin and Aaron Guitrau, Matt Cotton, David Dodd, Douglas Gillespie, Buster Culotta, Jeff Brignac. Honorary Pallbearers will be nephews John Ed Allen, Robert Gillespie, Fred Gillespie, David Gillespie, John Palmer, Stephen Palmer, Bob Guitrau, Chuck Gabriel, and E.P. "Bud" Guitrau, III. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hearts of Hospice and Fidelis Residential Care - White Road for their care and compassion during "Mr. Al's" illness. In lieu of Flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA 70726, or the . Please sign the online guestbook at http://www.sealefuneral.com.