Alfred "Freddie" Vincent Malatesta passed away on January 30 at the age of 77 in Parker, Colorado, with his wife and family by his side. Born on July 16, 1942 in Baton Rouge to Fred and Charlotte (Street) Malatesta, he graduated Class of 1960 from Catholic High School where he was a letterman and state athlete. As a student at LSU, he was a member of the Air Force ROTC and graduated with a Mathematics degree and as Second Lieutenant in 1964. He served as an Air Force pilot from 1964 to 1970 and received the distinguished Iron Cross Award for service in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, better known as the River Rats. He married Nancy Bryan in 1965 and they had four children. His career took the family to Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte, but he always considered Baton Rouge "home." In October 2008, he married Patricia Farr and lived in the mountains of beautiful Big Canoe, Georgia. He is survived and loved by his spouse, Patricia Malatesta; brother, David Malatesta (Peggy); sons, Bryan (Bonnie) Malatesta, Eric (Brandy) Malatesta, Andrew (Lara) Malatesta; daughter, Amy (Jonathan) Thompson; step sons, Barry (Julie) Farr, Eddie (Terri) Farr; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Nancy. Along with his passion for flying, he also had a love of music – performing in the folk group "The Castaways". He was a devoted LSU Tigers sports fan, enjoyed traveling and visiting friends with Pat, and loved to spend time with his family and adored his grandkids. He will always be remembered for his story-telling, kindness, outgoing nature and friendliness towards everyone he met along the way. A Mass will be held Thursday, March 19 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a reception to follow. The family requests a donation to a local charity, in lieu of flowers.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020