A resident of Modeste, Alfrettia "Ret" Thomas Anderson, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Philip Baptist Church 7471 Highway 405, Donaldsonville conducted by Rev. Roland Julien, Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. She leaves to treasure very special memories two daughters: Thelma (Irvin) Brown and Eunice Thomas, Modeste, Louisiana; six sons: Lawrence (Norma) Anderson, Addis, Louisiana, Robert (Malika) Thomas Sr., White Castle, Louisiana, Jessie Thomas, Modeste, Louisiana, Jestrow Anderson, Raymond Anderson, Leonard (Lorraine) Fields II, all of Donaldsonville, Louisiana; one granddaughter who she reared: Kimberly (Blake Sr.) Wheeler of Modeste, Louisiana; one brother, Winston Chatman, Donaldsonville, Louisiana; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; one godson, Isaac Thomas; one goddaughter, Shannon Rogers, and a myriad of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
|
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019