A.J. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 96. He was eighth of 15 children born to Alger P. and Helen Martinez Rodriguez. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran who served in Germany. Paw J. worked for McInnis Peterson and McPete Chevrolet for many years. He then opened up his own mechanic shop, Rodriguez Auto Repairs until he retired. He was an usher at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for many years and help with the St. Joseph Alter for years. Survivors are his three children, Denny R. and husband Michael Marino, Tommy and wife Linda LeBlanc Rodriguez, and Julie R. and husband Henry Berthelot; three grandchildren, Jason and wife Ashely Morales Marino, Randy and wife Jeri Soldani Rodriguez, and Jaylyn Berthelot; seven great grandchildren, Samantha M. and husband Zane Hebert, Hayden and wife Summer G. Marino, Lane Marino, Michael, Nathan and Evan Rodriguez, and James Grae Hoppe; five great great grandchildren, Andi Kate, Sawyer James, and Finn Michael Hebert, Aubree Lynn and Jude Michael Marino due October 14th; godchildren, Sidney Boudreaux and Donna Navarre; many other nieces, nephews, and friends and some he thought as his family too. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nera Vicknair Rodriguez; grandson, Scott Jude Marino; sisters, Hazel Marshburn, Annie Boudreaux, Emma Falcon, Adaline Wunstel, Helen LeBlanc, Theresa Champagne, Margie Monet and infant sister Lily; brothers, Davis, Roy, Henry, Louis, Hubert and infant brother Gerald. Pallbearers will be Jason, Hayden and Lane Marino, Randy, Michael, Nathan and Evan Rodriguez and Michael "Lil Fuz" Ferguson. Honary pallbearers will be Dennis and James Hebert, and Timmy Berthelot. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. We would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice and staff, his sitters, Edna Veal, Hazel Daigle, Martha Artmann, and Alice Ganaway for their loving care they gave to our daddy. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of his grandson, Scott Jude Marino; acct. #100000042 or Comfort Care Hospice 23675 Church St. Plaquemine, La 70764 in memory of A.J. Rodriguez. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.