Alice "Mimi" Ann Dixon Buhler Reece took her last breath surrounded by loved ones on October 23, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1936 in Wellington, KS to Claude and Edith Dixon. She was a native of Greenwell Springs, LA for 64 years and a member of the South Baton Rouge Church of Christ. She was spunky, full of life, kind-hearted, strong and witty. She is preceded in death by husbands John Cedric Buhler and Jerrell Rexford Reece and grandson Trey Louis Peters. She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Lisa Buhler Disney (Pat), Jana Buhler Alford (Gary), Mona Buhler Hebert (Jeff) and John Jay Buhler (Kristi), grandchildren; Kelli Alford, Patricia Disney, Adam Alford, Shane McKnight, Landon Disney, Katie Buhler, Sarah Buhler and Jack Buhler, ten great-grandchildren and one on the way, sister Norma Jean Dixon Troutt and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Jay Buhler, Landon Disney, Pat Disney, Jeff Hebert, Brock Linder, Gary Alford, Adam Alford and Shane McKnight. Special thanks to Compassus Hospice and especially Chelsea Avants, the best caregiver in the world. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Camp Smiling Acres at 933 Smiling Acres Road Greensburg, LA 70441. John 14:1-3. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12 – 2 pm with a funeral service to begin at 2 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815