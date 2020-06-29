Alice Cordelia Marra English ("Babe), a Kansas City girl from the "Show Me State," drew her last breath at 5:33 a.m. Saturday June 27, 2020, just short of her 90" birthday, Aug. 6. A "cold-hands, warm-heart" lady whose life touched hundreds: As wife who put up with husband Terry for 63 years, and with forbearance taught him patience and let him see the depth of her love; As mother whose happy childhood prepared her for raising three daughters, Mara Joyce, Lisa Marie and Angela Rose, leaving them with a lifetime of fond memories, joyous experiences, each with individual personalities and talents; As a compulsive volunteer, she was actively involved with the old St. Gerard School Home and School Association, coached girls' volleyball, softball, and basketball teams in the Catholic Schools Athletic League and served week-daily at the Sippy Stand during recess. As an intensely competitive athlete who played with BREC slow-pitch softball, volleyball, and pickleball teams as "Miss Alice" or "Babe," a nickname given by her brothers playing pickup baseball on Spruce Street in her Kansas City neighborhood; As a competitor and volunteer with Louisiana Senior Olympics participating in many sports, including slow-pitch softball (Her 70+ "Cajun Belles" team won National Gold), swimming, basketball, shot put, javelin, pickleball, winning enough medals and ribbons to decorate a Christmas tree; As 2002 "Senior Olympian of the Year," she was Inducted into the 2007 LSOG "Hall of Fame" and won the LSOG "Athlete of the Year" in 2012". (With the late Bob Keller paired as the "Sts. Peter and Paul of Pickleball", introducing the oddly named sport to Baton Rouge). As a talented and creative seamstress, who loved sewing for other people at 1950's prices, making Barbie Doll clothes, dressing dolls for little girls, outfitting her daughters from childhood to wedding day, all the while inspiring third daughter, Angie, who inherited her sewing talent and athleticism to open in 1989 a business, Gee's Aerobics and Activewear, where she worked for many years; instilling in first-daughter Mara a knack for crafts which she markets on the internet and craft shows; with middle daughter Lisa inheriting ".05 percent" of her mother's athleticism but 99.95 percent of her brother Mike's laid-back personality and comical outlook on life; And, as an amateur artist whose oil paintings hang in a church offices and others' homes and businesses. "Babe" (She hated the name "Cordelia") attended Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School in Kansas City, but transferred to nearby Northeast High Public School because they had a sports program and a swimming pool, excelling in basketball, high-platform diving, swimming, baseball and field hockey, graduating in 1948. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony James and Joyce Mauldin Marra; siblings Mary Ann, Vincent, Anthony, Jr. (Pud), Michael and Natalie; and grandson Neal Howard Young. Survived by her husband Philip Terence, three girls and their husbands Jerry Young (Mara); Chris Helm (Angela) of Baton Rouge, and Randy Strickler (Lisa) of Denham Springs; grandson Shaun Rushing, Denham Springs; granddaughter Rachel Rushing, Orlando, Fla.; Kayla Rushing, Denham Springs; Christian Helm; Brandon and Heather Young and great-grand-daughter Erica Young, Baton Rouge; great-grandson, Cameron Young, of Walker; Delores (Mrs. Mike) Marra, Kansas City; and many nieces and nephews. Wake (Masks Please) at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 followed by 3 p.m. Wednesday July 1 Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney, 16166 South Harrell's Ferry Rd. The family recognizes Earth Angels Joyce and Kenneth Branson of Higginsville, Mo; Oschner Dr. Timothy Durel, Trudy Hayygood, Baton Rouge; Nurse Jodi Seals and staff of Clarity Hospice, and Oschner physical therapist Casey. Instead of flowers, donate on behalf of Alzheimer research: www.alzbr.org.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.