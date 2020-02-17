Alice "Cissy" Elofson went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born in Grand Forks, ND on May 25, 1936, growing up as the only sister of five brothers. Cissy made Baton Rouge her home for 50 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was an avid square dancer, cook, pet owner and homemaker. She is survived in death by her three children and their spouses, Rodger "Bucky" Elofson (Carolyn), Lisa Dilldine (Lynn) and John Elofson (Lisa); and ten grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger "Buddy" Elofson; her triplet children, Lari, Kari and Mari; and her five brothers, Wayne, Virgil, Jimmy, Junior and Bernie. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, February 19, from 10:00 am until time of funeral services at 12 Noon. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cissy's name to her charity for pets- ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC. 20090. Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice and Sunrise Assisted Living who cared for her in such a special manner, making her final days as peaceful as possible. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020