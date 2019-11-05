Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Fabre Bridges. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Fabre Bridges, 81, passed away on November 4, 2019 at her home in Baker, LA with her children at her side. She was a native of Baton Rouge and a 1956 graduate of Istrouma High School. Alice enjoyed traveling and camping. Her favorite place to vacation was Gatlinburg, TN where many cherished memories were made with her family. She will be remembered for her wonderful desserts, especially her Christmas cookies and candies. Alice is survived by her daughter, Christy Bridges Jarreau and husband Dale; son, Craig Bridges; grandson, Randall Nettles and wife Amanda; great grandson, Daelin Nettles; and great granddaughter, Keira Nettles. Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles Bridges; parents, Lloyd Fabre and Clotile Garon Fabre; and sister, Jeanette Fabre. Pallbearers will be Craig Bridges, Dale Jarreau, Randall Nettles, Audie Miller, Antonio Carter and Ernie Smithling. The family would like to thank caregivers, Penny & Keysha, Moma Pearl for her prayers; Alice's sister-in-law, Ina Miller; niece, Robin Miller; The Hospice of Baton Rouge and Lane Home Health. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Deacon Tommy Benoit. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

