Alice Faye Porche Collins

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Alice Faye Porche Collins entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her sons, Randy, Brendon, Damian and Todd Collins; sister, Marion Porche Fisher; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Friday, May 10, 2019 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Graveside service Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Father Todd Lloyd officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019
