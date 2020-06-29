Alice Faye Quinn
Alice Faye Quinn passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 69. She retired from the State of Louisiana after working in numerous positions. She was an active member of Jefferson Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Quinn; siblings, James "Jim" Quinn (Shirley), Mary Louise Quinn Broussard, Wallace Quinn, Larry Quinn (Pam), Terry Quinn (Debra), Elaine Quinn Spurlock (Richard), Annette Quinn, and Jo Ann Quinn Mitchell (Kenneth); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Beatrice Wallace Quinn and William James Quinn; brother-in-law, Ardell Broussard; sister-in-law, Judy Quinn; and nephew, Michael Spurlock. Visitation will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
