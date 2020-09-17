1/1
Alice Gauthier Raby
Alice Gauthier Raby entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2020. Survived by her son, Gary D. Gauthier; granddaughter, Lauren E. Gauthier. sisters, Betty G. Smith (Charles) and Brenda G. Ephron (Lucien); brothers, Raymond Gauthier, Jr. (Betty) and Anthony Gauthier (Sherry). Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 11:30 am until religious service at 12:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Garlin Mizell officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
18
Service
12:30 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
