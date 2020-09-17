Alice Gauthier Raby entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2020. Survived by her son, Gary D. Gauthier; granddaughter, Lauren E. Gauthier. sisters, Betty G. Smith (Charles) and Brenda G. Ephron (Lucien); brothers, Raymond Gauthier, Jr. (Betty) and Anthony Gauthier (Sherry). Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 11:30 am until religious service at 12:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Garlin Mizell officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.