January 29, 1944 – April 11, 2020. Alice, a native and resident of Plaquemine Louisiana passed away peacefully at the Iberville Oaks Nursing Home in Plaquemine Louisiana during the early morning hours of April 11, 2020 at the age of 76. She was loved by many. Alice loved to fish and would often be found in her younger years fishing in an out of the way spot quietly. She loved the Gardenia Flower. She liked music. She loved to dance. She and her husband Charles often held Holiday parties where they would dance the jitterbug until late into the night. Alice loved her family and friends and would host large dinners. She was an excellent cook. Alice is survived by her four children who have memories of her hunting, playing football, baseball boxing and spending time with them. They are Robert "Bobby" Clouatre, wife Melissa, Darren Clouatre, wife Michelle, Sonya Clouatre and Travis Clouatre. She has 6 grandchildren Christina Stricker husband Jason, Matthew McPherson girlfriend Megan and daughter little Alice, Bradley Clouatre wife Lexie, Kacie Becker, and B.J. Becker. The great grandchildren are Hailey Stricker, Devin Stricker and David Becker. We will not forget to mention the love she had for the rest of her family and friends, those close to her heart who were there for her always with help, love, and friendship Malvenia Watts and Lucille Babin. Alice is preceded in death by her parents Kye and Ana Mae Lampis Granger, husband Charles Clouatre, sister Jeanette Boudreaux, her brother who passed away at a young age, and a grandson Brennen Clouatre. Alice will be honored at a private graveside memorial and buried at the Grace Memorial Cemetery in Plaquemine Louisiana in the coming week. We ask you to offer your prayers and love to Alice who is now in Heaven with her family who preceded her and the family that remains to assist then through this difficult time. She, her love, and her attention will be missed. The entire family of Alice Clouatre would like to thank Dr. Michael Green for his years of treatment and care. The staff of Nurses, Assistants and Workers at the Iberville Oaks Nursing Home for the love and care provided to her, and the Nurses and Staff at Comfort Care Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.