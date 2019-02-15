Alice Lewis entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019 at the age of 86. She was teacher and counselor in Orleans Parish. Survived by her daughter, Sandra Y. Lewis Fontenberry; son, Stanley M. Lewis; sisters, Pearl Singleton and Katie Harris; sister-in-law, Anita (Huey) Johnson; grandchildren, Javon Phillips, Shavon, Yvonne and Ravon Lewis, Hozie II and Ean Fontenberry; great-grandchildren, Tayla Lewis, LaMarcus Cockerham, Jeremy Wells Jr., Kaleea Price, Rieal Matthews Jr., Aziriah, Amyah, Zion, Hozie III, Emoni and Emma Fontenberry. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lewis; parents, Junius and Corine Harris and great-granddaughter A'amyrie Fontenberry. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Guiding Light Missionary Baptist Church, 2012 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA, Rev. Gerald C. Brown Officiating. Visitation continues on Saturday, February 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court Street, Plaquemine, LA. Rev. Van Smith Officiating. Interment Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2019