Alice Helen Spillman Miller, 89, a resident of St. Francisville and native of Spillman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2019 at her residence with her oldest son and daughter in law, Andrew and Eliska Miller where she has lived for the past two years. She was retired from Midco Equipment Company. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am followed by a noon graveside service at The Upper Place, 11425 LA Highway 967, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Helen is survived by her brother, WD Spillman of Spillman, children, Janet Miller of KY, Barbara Marquette of TX, Susan Stephan(Clarke) of TX, Sandra Walker(Danny) of LA, Andrew Miller(Eliska) of LA and Daryl Miller(Suzanne ) of LA, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Miller Jr., father, Llewellyn Spillman, mother, Alice Hadden Spillman and brother, Llewellyn Spillman Jr. Pallbearers will be Brian Spillman, Don Spillman, Stephen Dupre', Theodore Pace, Andre' Brinkhaus and Bruce Isenberg. Honorary pallbearers are William David "WD" Spillman and Kenny Miller. Helen loved reading, flowers, bird watching, and genealogy which she worked on every day. The Upper Place Cemetery was established by her with her oldest son, Andrew R. Miller and daughter in law, Eliska R. Miller in 2012. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for all the care given to our mother. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019

