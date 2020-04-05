Alice Jane (nee DeJean) Dupuy, a mom is an angel with invisible wings. Alice passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at the age of 69 at her Denham Springs residence. She grew up in Baker, LA and was a graduate of Baker High School. She was retired from state government and worked at Matrix as a data entry clerk. Alice was an avid LSU football and baseball fan who also enjoyed working in the yard, cooking and spending time in Tennessee with her son. She is survived by her fur baby Maxwell, son Christopher M. Dupuy, sister Janice DeJean, ex-husband Randall Dupuy and nephew Justin DeJean and his fiancé Alicia Haygood. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur J. DeJean and Ethel Olivier DeJean, maternal grandparents Theogene and Lorence Godeaux Olivier and paternal grandparents Ashton J. DeJean and Evy Hooks DeJean.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020