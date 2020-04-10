Alice Jo Stander died peacefully on April 8, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Alice Jo was born October 17, 1946 in New Orleans and grew up in Baton Rouge. She graduated from Baton Rough High School in 1964 and then went on to graduate Louisiana State University with a degree in Fine Arts. She later trained as a therapist at Baton Rouge General Hospital's chemical dependency unit, which began her 30-year career in addiction and family counseling. Over the course of that career, she helped thousands of people learn how to be free of struggle and to love life the way that she did. Alice Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Leonard Herbert Stander and Alice Regan Stander, and her sister, Julie A. Stander. She is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Alice Carey "Abby" Jones, Andrea Lynn Tomasovsky and husband Keith P. Richards and her grandson, James Andrew Baldwin. She is also survived by one sister, Lynn Stander Morgan; one niece, Julie Morgan Hubbell and husband Michael Roy "Mickey" Hubbell; one nephew, David Scott Morgan; three grandnieces, Regan Hubbell Baldwin, Janie Quin Morgan, and Julianne Lynn Morgan; and three grandnephews, Michael Morgan Hubbell, Joseph Scott Morgan, and Matthew Roy Hubbell. She will be dearly missed by her family, her best friends, Hellon Thompson and Marilyn O'Brien, and by her Pomeranian, Emma. In lieu of a funeral service, immediate family members are having a private burial at Roselawn Memorial Park & Mausoleum at 4045 North St. in Baton Rouge. Friends and family are welcomed to visit her gravesite at any time in the future. Alice Jo will be buried in her family's plot, next to her mother, father, and sister, Julie. The plot is located in the far back right of the cemetery under the oak trees, where Alice Jo will be eternally pruning the Aspidistras.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020