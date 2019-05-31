Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Mae Aldrich McKay Thornhill. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Mae Aldrich McKay Thornhill died peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of New Orleans where she was born on July 24, 1930. She was a graduate of Holy Name High School. She is survived by her five children, Michael McKay (Kim), Patrick McKay (Chrissie), Matthew McKay (Sherri), Teri McKay Gomez (Randy), and Erin McKay Meyers (Drew); along with 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with more on the way; and her brother, Wendell G. Aldrich and his family. She is predeceased by her parents, Wendell and Emelda Aldrich; her first husband and the father of her children, John Watson McKay Jr.; Acie S. Thornhill, her second husband; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Geiger Aldrich. After her children were grown, Alice went to work for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System - first as a school secretary at University Terrace Elementary and then as a secretary at the main office of the School Board until she retired. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling in her RV with her Holiday Rambler Club and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the staff at Amber Terrace for the care and affection they joyfully gave Alice. Their love and care greatly enriched the later years of her life. Known to her family as Momma or Maw Maw, her loved ones will always be grateful that she did everything she possibly could to ensure they had all they needed to succeed. Alice will be greatly missed and she will never be replaced in our lives. She will be loved and cherished forever. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm which will be officiated by Reverend Katie McKay Simpson. Private family burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .

