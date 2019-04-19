Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice Cavalier, resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Teche Regional Medical Center. She was 86. Alice was an exceptional seamstress and a retired school bus driver with Assumption Parish and loved driving the band. She loved music, coaching baseball years ago, Coke and Disney World. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest love. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Cavalier; five daughters, Brenda Cavalier (Carl Gaspard), Barbara Domingue (Calvin), Lillian Cavalier, Loretta Domingue (Clark), and Brandy Burrell (Jeremy); 12 grandchildren, Tammy Carbo, Elray Domingue, Kevin Domingue, Kipp Domingue, Devin Lang, Lucas Lang, Kobi Domingue, Kortney Domingue, Kolton Domingue, Taylor Burrell, Benjamin Burrell, and Jeremy Metrejean; 12 great grandchildren, Trevor Daigle, Tressi Daigle, Trista Daigle, Brittany Breaux, Kaleb Domingue, Dravin Domingue, Izaiah Arcement, Lucas Lang Jr., Lauryn Lang, Kamille Domingue, Kambrie Domingue, and Nevaeh Metrejean; and 4 great great grandchildren, Kynley Daigle, Cadon Coupel, Madison Coupel, and Bentley Breaux. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Daily and Lillian McCarthy Alleman; grandson, Jeremy Metrejean; granddaughter, Taylor Burrell; sister, Gladys Alleman; and brother, Eric Alleman. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part from 5 pm to 9 pm and will resume on Tuesday from 8 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Belle River. Pallbearers will be Devin Lang, Kortney Domingue, Dravin Domingue, Lucas Lang, Kilton Domingue, Trevor Daigle, Kobi Domingue, and Kevin Domingue. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kaleb Domingue, Cadon Coupel, and Benjamon Burrell.

