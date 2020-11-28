Alice Marie Caples, native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 at the age of 69. She was loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved music and loved to dance. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her long-time companion, Sylvester Berry; daughter, Renee Caples, Zachary, LA; son, Walter (Dodie) and Anthony (Head) Caples both of Baton Rouge, LA; three inherited daughters, Annie Hymes, Josie Hymes and Janice Hughes all of Milwaukee, WI; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Mackey and Lenora Wiggins; beloved Aunt Lula Myles, who raised her; one sister; three brothers; and two great grandsons. Visitation Monday, November 30, 2020 10:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com