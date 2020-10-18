1/1
Alice Marie Heath
1969 - 2020
On Friday, October 16, 2020, Alice Marie Heath, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 51. Alice was born on May 17, 1969 in Baton Rouge, LA. to Johnnie and Frances Hooper. On March 16, 1996 she married Bob Heath. They were married for 24 years. Together they raised their three daughters, Chelsea, Maegon and Cassie. Alice loved working with the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Physicians for the past 25 years. She loved her coffee, reading books, spending time with her daughters and grandsons and visiting the Smoky Mountains. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Alice was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie L. Hooper, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bob Heath, daughter Maegon Hooper Ruiz, son-in-law Justin Ruiz, grandsons Beckham and Knox Ruiz, her daughter Cassie Heath, step daughter Chelsea Heath, mother, Mary Frances Hooper, two brothers, Timothy Hooper and wife Robin, Jeffery Hooper and wife Tanya, two sisters, Rose Hooper Little and husband Jeff and Pamala Hooper Fletcher. The visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, French Settlement on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:30 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Father Jason Palermo will be officiating the mass. There will be a private burial for family only at Stevens Cemetery. A special thanks goes to Dr. John Fraiche and staff at OLOL Physicians Group, Dr. David Lavie and staff at Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Konstantin Kovtun and staff at Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Debbie Dixon at OLOL, Nurses and staff at OLOL 5th floor west. The arrangements are being handled by Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales. If you would like to offer condolences to the family, you may visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
