Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs , LA 70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs , LA 70726
Service
Following Services
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs , LA 70726
Obituary

Alice Marie Scoby passed away on October 13, 2019. Alice was born on September 11, 1936 in Fieldon, IL, to Henry and Hazel Bolen. At the age of 17 she married her husband Joe and the two quickly started a family and welcomed four children, 3 boys and a baby girl. After moving to Louisiana in 1976 she obtained her LPN degree and began working in labor and delivery. She loved coaching and calming women during labor and took pride in being a nurse. Her grandchildren affectionately called her Memaw and the walls of her home were covered with their photos. Alice loved hosting Thanksgiving where her modest home would be full of family, food, and traditions. She was very thoughtful and would always make a plate for neighbors or friends who were not as fortunate. Alice will be missed and forever in our hearts. Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Joe Scoby, her son John Scoby, and her brother Rich Bolen. She is survived by her siblings Sonny Bolen, Chris Foster, and Dorthy Bolen; her children Joe Scoby Jr, Alan Scoby, and Patricia Dixon; grandchildren James Scoby, Trisha Goins, Kyle Shrell, Kurt Scoby, Keith Scoby, and Jacob Shrell; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 12 p-2 p with a service to follow at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019

