Alice Marie Whittaker Pierson


1940 - 2019
Alice Marie Whittaker Pierson Obituary
Alice Marie Whittaker Pierson, age 79, resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 1, 2019. Alice is survived by her three children, Jennifer Nixon (Sam), Suzanne Salbador (Gordon), Christopher Pierson (Nancy); her nine grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren and her sister, Linda Mason. Preceded in death by her husband, Willis F. "Bill" Pierson; her parents, Richard and Anna Whittaker and her sister, Marjorie Ulrich. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm until a memorial service at 3:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2019
