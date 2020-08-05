Alice Pitre "Faye" Martinez passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks Nursing & Rehab on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 82. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Addis, La. A graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10am, conducted by Deacon David Dawson. We ask that family and friends please abide by the Covid-19 guidelines that are set in place. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Mae Gisler; sister in law, Joyce Martinez; cousins in law, Roy Brown, J.E. Sharon and wife Joan; special friends, Janice Tullier and Sue Sharon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph "Harry" Martinez; parents, Ferdinand, Sr. and Julia Ruiz Pitre; sisters, Marjorie Haynes and Edith Mae Cutrer; brothers, Roland Pitre and Ferdinand Pitre, Jr.; brother in law, George E. Martinez; and special cousin in law, Janice Brown. Special thanks to her caregivers Margaret Bell, LeKeyta Bell, Cynthia Brown and Nicole Jacob for their loving care and devotion. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Federation for the Blind or a charity of your choice
