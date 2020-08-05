1/1
Alice Pitre "Faye" Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Pitre "Faye" Martinez passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks Nursing & Rehab on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 82. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Addis, La. A graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10am, conducted by Deacon David Dawson. We ask that family and friends please abide by the Covid-19 guidelines that are set in place. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Mae Gisler; sister in law, Joyce Martinez; cousins in law, Roy Brown, J.E. Sharon and wife Joan; special friends, Janice Tullier and Sue Sharon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph "Harry" Martinez; parents, Ferdinand, Sr. and Julia Ruiz Pitre; sisters, Marjorie Haynes and Edith Mae Cutrer; brothers, Roland Pitre and Ferdinand Pitre, Jr.; brother in law, George E. Martinez; and special cousin in law, Janice Brown. Special thanks to her caregivers Margaret Bell, LeKeyta Bell, Cynthia Brown and Nicole Jacob for their loving care and devotion. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Federation for the Blind or a charity of your choice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 5, 2020
A special and dear friend, will miss our visits and phone calls. Rest
In peace. Sue and Mike Sharon
Sue Sharon
Friend
August 5, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved