A resident of Prairieville, LA, Apostle Alice S. Martin departed this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 84. She was born on July 31,1934 to the late Clyde Sr. and Vera McKelphin. She leaves to cherish her loving memory; her children, Pastor Harvey L. Smith, Jr. and Prophetess Norma J. Walker; Siblings: Clyde McKelphin Jr. and Nelda L. Moore, along with a host of relatives, loved ones and Divine Grace Temple church family. Viewing on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Divine Grace Temple, 728 East Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737. Funeral service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until service time 10:00 a.m. at Divine Grace Temple, 728 East Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737. Interment follows at Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Professional Services Entrusted to: Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019