Alice Smith passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was 86 years old and was born in West Baton Rouge Parish, LA. Ms. Smith was the daughter of the late Scott Smith and Mary Page. She is survived by her loving daughter Shannon Kenney of Baton Rouge, LA and her sister Juanita Billups of Washington D.C. She is also survived by 1 granddaughter Jessica Wilford a number great grandchildren, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and 1 daughter. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Rhodes Funeral Home 10715 North Oak Hill Pkwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation from 9:00am to 10:00am. Reverend James R. Riley-officiating. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.