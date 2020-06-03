Alice Smith
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Smith passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was 86 years old and was born in West Baton Rouge Parish, LA. Ms. Smith was the daughter of the late Scott Smith and Mary Page. She is survived by her loving daughter Shannon Kenney of Baton Rouge, LA and her sister Juanita Billups of Washington D.C. She is also survived by 1 granddaughter Jessica Wilford a number great grandchildren, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and 1 daughter. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Rhodes Funeral Home 10715 North Oak Hill Pkwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation from 9:00am to 10:00am. Reverend James R. Riley-officiating. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Rhodes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
10:00 AM
Rhodes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved