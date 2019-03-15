Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Soule Johnson. View Sign

Alice Soule Johnson, 81, passed away Monday March 11. She was preceded in death by her first husband Donald E. Soule (1958-1973), and her second husband Samuel R. Johnson (1977-2009), her mother Frieda Kaufhold, father Karl Kaufhold and her brother Karl Kaufhold. She is survived by her sister, Ingrid Probst of Mainz, Germany and her four children, Christine Soule Clark of Baton Rouge, Patricia Latta, of Springville, AL, Donald E. Soule of Baton Rouge, and Judy Leger of Lafayette. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family had a private memorial dinner and a Celebration of Her Life will be held at Kristenwood, 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, on Monday March 18th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Alice was born in Mainz Germany on Feb.10th 1938. She married a US Army Corporal In 1958 and moved to the US immediately. She became a citizen shortly afterwards. Please come to the reception and share your good memories! Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019

