Alice Marie Winsey Cage was born in St. Francisville LA, on November 25th 1932 to the parents of George Winsey and Annie Sanders Winsey. She was the wife of the late Booker T. Cage, Sr. and the mother of five children, Booker T. Jr, Lady Cage-Barile, Kathryn Jones, Debra Lathers and Darrell Wayne. Her home going celebration will be held on December 28th, 2019 at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 13540 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019