Alice Winsey Cage (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Winsey Cage.
Service Information
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-775-0727
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
13540 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
13540 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alice Marie Winsey Cage was born in St. Francisville LA, on November 25th 1932 to the parents of George Winsey and Annie Sanders Winsey. She was the wife of the late Booker T. Cage, Sr. and the mother of five children, Booker T. Jr, Lady Cage-Barile, Kathryn Jones, Debra Lathers and Darrell Wayne. Her home going celebration will be held on December 28th, 2019 at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 13540 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.