Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia Danielle Peterson. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Alicia Danielle Peterson, age 32, passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, with her parents at her side. She was a native and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Alicia accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Alicia is survived by her loving son, Kameron Peterson; parents, Willard and Karen Peterson; devoted fiance', Freddie Lockett; siblings, Michael Robinson (Shikka), Kimberly Valley, Sheryl Robinson, Dr. Maria Shantell Williams, Denetria Peterson Ringo (James), LaToya Thompson and Ashley Peterson Earthly (Kyle); maternal grandmother, Gloria Lamotte Williams; paternal grandmother, Essie Mae Peterson; and a host of other loving relatives, including special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alicia is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward J. Williams Sr. (King Edward); paternal grandfather, Henry Peterson Sr.; uncles, Herman, Walter Earl and Henry Clarence Peterson; and special cousin, Anesha Lamotte. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Her funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at United Christian Faith Ministries, 9229 N. Ridgewood Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at

Alicia Danielle Peterson, age 32, passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, with her parents at her side. She was a native and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Alicia accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Alicia is survived by her loving son, Kameron Peterson; parents, Willard and Karen Peterson; devoted fiance', Freddie Lockett; siblings, Michael Robinson (Shikka), Kimberly Valley, Sheryl Robinson, Dr. Maria Shantell Williams, Denetria Peterson Ringo (James), LaToya Thompson and Ashley Peterson Earthly (Kyle); maternal grandmother, Gloria Lamotte Williams; paternal grandmother, Essie Mae Peterson; and a host of other loving relatives, including special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alicia is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward J. Williams Sr. (King Edward); paternal grandfather, Henry Peterson Sr.; uncles, Herman, Walter Earl and Henry Clarence Peterson; and special cousin, Anesha Lamotte. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Her funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at United Christian Faith Ministries, 9229 N. Ridgewood Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close