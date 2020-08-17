1/1
Alicia Renee Smith
Psalm 30: "As a whole, basically joy for being taken from the hell storm that is life, restored, freed, dancing and draped in gladness." Alicia Renee Smith, age 48, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet after a short battle with Legionnaire's disease. Left to mourn our beautiful Alicia are her husband, Mark Smith; two children, Tanner A. Braud (27) and Kinsey R. Gautreau (10); oldest child of David R. and Candace R. Smith of Gonzales, LA; and siblings, Allison E. Smith (Carlos Boyd) and David Aaron Smith (Katelyn Dougherty). Alicia graduated from East Ascension High School in 1989; later attained an MBA and recently became a Realtor. She enjoyed gardening, baking and had a passion for rescuing dogs. Please feel free to donate to Cara's House in Gonzales in her memory. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
