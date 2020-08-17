Psalm 30: "As a whole, basically joy for being taken from the hell storm that is life, restored, freed, dancing and draped in gladness." Alicia Renee Smith, age 48, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet after a short battle with Legionnaire's disease. Left to mourn our beautiful Alicia are her husband, Mark Smith; two children, Tanner A. Braud (27) and Kinsey R. Gautreau (10); oldest child of David R. and Candace R. Smith of Gonzales, LA; and siblings, Allison E. Smith (Carlos Boyd) and David Aaron Smith (Katelyn Dougherty). Alicia graduated from East Ascension High School in 1989; later attained an MBA and recently became a Realtor. She enjoyed gardening, baking and had a passion for rescuing dogs. Please feel free to donate to Cara's House in Gonzales in her memory. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store